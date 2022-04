Сериозни сътресения в Панатинайкос

BREAKING

Dimitris Priftis, Dimitris Diamantidis and Fragkiskos Alvertīs are all leaving Panathinaikos Athens.

Argiris Pedoulakis is the new technical director.

Ilias Papatheodorou is the front runner to become new coach of Pao BC.#Basketball #Baloncesto #Παναθηναϊκός #EuroLeague