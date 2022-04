Рангник: Търсим баланса между защита и нападение

𝑹𝑨𝑵𝑮𝑵𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬 🔴



Rangnick on UCL: "We still have a chance to qualify for the Champions League, but in order to do that we need to win and we definitely need to win the game tomorrow." #mufc https://t.co/OSd5uItEN2