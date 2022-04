Атлетик Билбао запази жива мечтата си за Европа

𝗩 for 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆, 𝗩 for 𝗩𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗕𝗥𝗘 💪



🎯 The Buffalo enjoyed his first goal of the campaign.



👏 Well deserved, Asier 👏 #AthleticElche #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/kWjojGEA0f