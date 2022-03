Пянич разкри причината за проваленото си завръщане в Ювентус и коментира ситуацията с Дибала

🗣 “Why Allegri is the best? Example, Inter 2-3 Juve in 2018. We lost to Napoli the week before and you could see we were risking a lot. Allegri made a great speech, with a lot of calm, he put us back to work and we transformed that calm into strength.”



