Когато любовта към клуба е над всичко

This fan travelled to watch his already relegated club lose 7-1 yesterday. He was the only one.



"𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆. 𝑩𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒐 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒎𝒂𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔.”pic.twitter.com/k8eCDuJMmn