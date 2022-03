Талант на Барса коментира ситуацията с договора му с клуба

Barça talent Nico González tells La Vanguardia: “We’re gonna meet soon to discuss my contract, current deal expires in 2024: I’d love to stay at Barcelona all my life”. His new agent is Mendes. ⭐️🇪🇸 #FCB



“I turned down Man City bid when I was 16 as I’ve always been Barça fan”. pic.twitter.com/jA39KjBgjL