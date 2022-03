Холанд ще реши съвсем скоро къде ще продължи кариерата си

Erling Haaland will decide his next club very soon. It's matter of weeks. Paying the release clause is not an issue - no meeting with BVB is needed for any club. ⭐️🇳🇴 #Haaland



It's only up to Haaland now. The decision will include many factors: project, manager & not only money. pic.twitter.com/rfjI9hJaLS