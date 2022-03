Кристиан Ериксен: Животът ми продължава

Christian Eriksen's game by numbers vs. Norwich:



100% dribble success

83% pass accuracy

68 touches (most)

46 passes (most)

17 passes in the final third (=most)

8 crosses

8 possessions won

3 duels won

2 interceptions



What a return to the Premier League. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iDPoRtdAiT