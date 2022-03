Барса се срещна с Райола и Холанд, предлага му 5-годишен договор

‼️Joan Laporta's offer to Erling Haaland:



1st year: €20m.

2nd year: €30m.

3rd year: €40m.

4th/5th year: €50m-€55m.



• Laporta wants a 5-year contract, Raiola wants 3+2.



• Raiola tells Haaland's father that Erling must play for Barça.#FCB 🇳🇴



