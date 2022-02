Диого Жота може да се възстанови за финала

🚨INJURY UPDATE🚨



Roberto Firmino has damaged his adductor muscle and he will not be ready to face Chelsea on Sunday.



Diogo Jota is winning his race to be involved in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup squad - but still has hurdles to clear for Wembley. [DominicKing_DM] 🤙🔴 #lfc pic.twitter.com/nrvZmL4w0J