👀🔥Talent watch:



🇫🇷 Khéphren Thuram, 20 years old. Central midfielder.



📊Overall: 75 📈Potential: 84



🌟Best Attributes: Strength, Stamina, Dribbling, Short Passing.



👨‍👦‍👦Son of Lilian Thuram, brother of Marcus Thuram. pic.twitter.com/X7YNkRuSdp