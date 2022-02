Защитаващият титлата си Карацев отпадна от Дубай още в първия кръг

Khachanov Plays it Close!



Hoping to find some of the verve that he found at the end of last summer, Karen Khachanov fights his way to a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-5 win over Alex de Minaur..



The Russian breaks de Minaur to win the match in the final game, avoiding a final set tiebreak. pic.twitter.com/OqbIYdZueX