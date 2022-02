Базел уволни треньори си

𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: FC Basel part ways with our manager, Patrick Rahmen, due to the unsatisfactory progress of the first-team in recent weeks.



