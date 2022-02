Американка подобри собствения си световен рекорд на 100 мили

Faster as a Master 🤠🙌! The Jackpot 100/ @usatf Championship was a great way to start my career as a Master’s runner 🎉🎽.



Overall winner

50-mile WR for 40-44 in 6:08:24

12 Hour WR in 94.5 miles/152.83km

100 Mile WR 12:41:11 (7:37 per mi/4:44 per km)https://t.co/dbBQCy37qj pic.twitter.com/YpLJHZ6Fa1