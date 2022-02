Стеф Къри открадна шоуто в "Мача на звездите", а Отбор ЛеБрон продължи доминацията си

#TeamLeBron WINS the 2022 #NBAAllStar Game! They earn a total of $450,000 for Kent State I Promise Scholars Program, while #TeamDurant earns $300,000 for Greater Cleveland Food Bank.#KiaAllStarMVP Stephen Curry set an All-Star Game record with 16 THREES! pic.twitter.com/0TXIBiMjin