Буфон: Мбапе трябва да остане в ПСЖ

Gianluigi Buffon on Kylian Mbappé:👀

If I were Kylian Mbappé damn it I’m in Paris Saint-Germain! They had incredible confidence in me, I’m an important player, I’m young and PSG never one the champions league. My challenge is this i stay at PSG to win the champion league!!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/vz5DHJcztZ