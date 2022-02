Мбапе на перфектен испански: Този мач няма да повлияе на бъдещето ми

Kylian Mbappé speaks in Spanish: “I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world”, he told Movistar. 🗣🇪🇸 #UCL



“This game to influence my future? No - I’ve not decided, I give my best and then we will see what happens next season”. pic.twitter.com/Xdep9UxFpD