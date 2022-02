Невероятно, но факт! Феновете на FIFA похарчили нереални пари за играта

The future's so bright, shades won't even be enough. 😎⚽️#FUT #FutureStars💫 Team 1 is here: Special Player Items with permanent boosts representing the ratings these rising stars could achieve if they reach their full potential.



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/ndbvQwKkOb#FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/1ktLBasgaA