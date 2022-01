Клубове продължават да отказват на Нюкасъл

Bruno Guimarães deal ⤵️🇧🇷 #NUFC



- Newcastle agreed €40m fee plus €8m add ons with OL

- Contract will be until 2026

- Agents fee, last detail now

- Medical scheduled in Belo Horizonte today when paperworks will be ready

- Newcastle sent staff member to monitor medical in Brazil pic.twitter.com/eOvlQFyfvQ