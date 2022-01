Актуалният носител на Купата на Африка отпадна по срамен начин след бой от Кот д'Ивоар

#TeamAlgeria have been knocked out in the group stages at #AFCON2021 scoring just a single goal in their three games:



◉ 0-0 vs. Sierra Leone

◉ 0-1 vs. Equatorial Guinea

◉ 1-3 vs. Ivory Coast



A disastrous tournament for the defending champions. 😩 pic.twitter.com/XKpD95I3g4