Зенит плаща 20 млн. евро за бразилски нападател

Zenit St. Petersburg have asked Borussia Moenchengladbach for French striker Alassane Plea. Talks ongoing. 🇫🇷🇷🇺 #transfers



Plea’s also in Newcastle list among other options, looking for a new striker as Atalanta are still reluctant to sell Duván Zapata in January. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/fmoEuh183m