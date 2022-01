Два гола на Лосано доближиха Наполи до лидерите, Осимен се завърна

🔎 | FOCUS



Hirving Lozano produced his best display of the season as Napoli beat Bologna 2:0 this evening:



👌 42 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🎯 4 shots/4 on target

👟 17/20 accurate passes

💨 1/1 successful dribbles

⚔️ 7/11 duels won

🦵 4 tackles

📈 8.7 SofaScore rating#BolognaNapoli pic.twitter.com/fhu6FoU9KJ