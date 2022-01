Две пропуснати дузпи не попречиха на Леверкузен да прекъсне негативната серия

🔟 | That was perfect!



Yann Sommer v Bayer Leverkusen:



🧤 12 saves

📥 10 saved shots from inside the box

⛔️ 2 penalties saved

👌 51 touches

🔭 7/21 accurate long balls

📈 10 SofaScore rating



Unfortunately, even that couldn't stop Gladbach from suffering a 2:1 loss. 😩#BMGB04 pic.twitter.com/YuSl2YCaLb