Това ли ще са новите съотборници на Цветелин "CeRq" Димитров?

Our 2021 #CSGO holiday wish list:

⚪ Rifler

⚪ Another Rifler

⚪ IGL

🔘 A Head Coach to help us fill out our new roster



Welcome to the team, @G2maLeK_! This is going to be a great year! #EGWIN #LIVEEVIL pic.twitter.com/wFLsOpxx8Z