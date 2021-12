Има сделка между ПСЖ и Реал Сосиедад за Рафа Алкантара

EXCL: here-we-go, Rafinha joins Real Sociedad from Paris Saint-Germain. Loan until the end of the season, NO buy option. Agreement reached on final details too. 🤝🇧🇷 #transfers



Rafinha will undergo his medical tomorrow. Real Sociedad only wanted him.



