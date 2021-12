Янис изведе Милуоки до коледно чудо след фантастичен обрат над Бостън

The Celtics were up 13 with 5 minutes left in the 4Q. Then:



Giannis dunk

Giannis dunk

Giannis assist

Giannis two

Jaylen two

Giannis FTs

Giannis dunk

Giannis layup

Jaylen FTs

Matthews threes (Bucks take lead)



Giannis finishes with 36/12/5 and 2 blocks. pic.twitter.com/hMf9ERHL3s