Мино Райола с коментар за Холанд

Mino Raiola on Haaland waiting for Barcelona: “Haaland can wait for everyone”. He denies pre-deal with Real Madrid: “We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club”, he told NOS. 🚨 #Haaland



“We will look for the best option, and I also never ruled out another year at B. Dortmund”. pic.twitter.com/DG1cQZ5UB0