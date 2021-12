Клоп към Пол Тиърни: Нямам проблеми с други рефери, само с теб (видео)

🗣 "I have no problems with any referees. Only you." 😡 Audio from Jurgen Klopp's confrontation with referee Paul Tierney after the game pic.twitter.com/jkcx4slwRk

👀 Jurgen Klopp having a word with the referee in the tunnel before the second half after he lost his cool on the touchline pic.twitter.com/UU6RsXti3V