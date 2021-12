Невероятният Джао Шинтонг с гръм и трясък спечели титла от "Тройната корона"!

𝗭𝗛𝗔𝗢 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗨𝗞 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣! 🏆



Zhao Xintong becomes the 2021 UK Champion after a stunning 10-5 victory over Luca Brecel in the final!



An historic first Triple Crown title for the 24-year-old sensation 🇨🇳👏🏻#UKChampionship pic.twitter.com/kI1TzJb4o1