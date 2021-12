Тотнъм се доближи до топ 4 след успех срещу Брентфорд

Son Heung-Min has become just the fifth player to score 75+ Premier League goals for Spurs:



◎ Harry Kane (167)

◎ Teddy Sheringham (97)

◎ Jermain Defoe (91)

◎ Robbie Keane (91)

◉ Son Heung-Min (75)



Nice one Sonny. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9JeK5FzGJZ