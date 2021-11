Джъд Тръмп също разочарова в Шампионата на Обединеното кралство по снукър

𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗡𝗦 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗣! 🤝



Matthew Selt completes a magnificent 6-3 victory over Champion of Champions winner and third seed Judd Trump with a 128 clearance to seal his spot in the Last 16 in York! #UKChampionship pic.twitter.com/bbr2YB2kBx