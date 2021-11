Олександър Петраков става постоянен селекционер на Украйна

Ukraine 🇺🇦 end a RECORD 2021 with the following stats:



1️⃣8️⃣ GAMES

6️⃣ WINS * (Win v Sweden AET inc)

9️⃣ DRAWS

3️⃣ LOSSES



FIRST EVER Euros QFs ✅



2️⃣ Managers



The Caretaker, Petrakov UNBEATEN as manager!



4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th goal scored (in 🇺🇦 history)