Дончич уби мечтите на "келтите" с фантастична тройка със сирената

Luka Dončić's game-winning buzzer-beater vs the Celtics was the 3rd of his career, including playoffs. That ties Dirk Nowitzki for most in Dallas history.



All 3 have been 3-pt FG. Only Vince Carter (5) has more such game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/xlkioIWHY3