Марк Алън с първи финал пред родна публика

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐋 𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐍𝐔𝐓 🔫



Mark Allen 6️⃣-3️⃣ Ricky Walden



The home favourite delights the Belfast crowd with a break of 73 to book his place in the final. 👏 #NIOpen | #HomeNations pic.twitter.com/xeATENQnlu