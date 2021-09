Онана няма да преподписва с Аякс, готви се за трансфер в Интер

André Onana will NOT extend his contract with Ajax. Inter are really close to sign him as free agent for June 2022. 🔵🇨🇲 #Inter



Ajax director Overmars: "We are not in talks to extend Onana's contract. We have already tried this then we moved on".