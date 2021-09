Национал от Леверкузен подобри рекорд на Подолски

Florian Wirtz has now scored or assisted in every Bundesliga game he's played this season:



🅰️ vs. Gladbach

⚽️🅰️ vs. Augsburg

⚽️🅰️ vs. Dortmund

⚽️🅰️ vs. Stuttgart

⚽️ vs. Mainz



