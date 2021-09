"Безмозъчният" Балотели пак прави шоу, този път се подигра на треньор (видео)

In 2013 Sergen Yalçın called Balotelli brainless after his infamous miss against LA Galaxy, Yesterday, Balotelli got his revenge after his brace denied Besiktas a home win against Adana Demirspor.This is how Balotelli celebrated his goal 😂⬇️ pic.twitter.com/m7YLjMr4CU

Balotelli doesn’t look like he’s changed much. Here he is nearly starting a riot in Istanbul a few minutes ago.



Drops a little verbal grenade and then stands back to watch the chaos with a grin. pic.twitter.com/mBln3IaDC4