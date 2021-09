Тухел: В такива дербита класата не е достатъчна, трябва и агресия

𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝟎-𝟑 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞𝐚: 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐚 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐩 📈



Thomas Tuchel knows how to do a half-time team talk (having N'Golo Kanté helps, too). We saw a completely different Chelsea in the second half vs Spurs.@oilysailor looks back at the Opta data from the game. ⬇️