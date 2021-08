Официално: Камавинга е играч на Реал Мадрид

OFFICIAL. Confirmed. Eduardo Camavinga joins Real Madrid on a permanent move from Rennes. €31m guaranteed plus add ons [€40m total]. Contract until June 2027. ⚪️🤝 #RealMadrid #DeadlineDay



Camavinga wanted to leave Rennes now… and the deal is official. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/5J5NI0ENsC