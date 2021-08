Кариерата на Кристиано на "Олд Трафорд" в цифри

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career by numbers:



◉ 292 games

◉ 118 goals

◉ 54 assists

◉ 2x PL Player of the Season

◉ 2x PFA Player of the Season

◉ 1x European Golden Shoe

◉ 1x PL Golden Boot

◉ 1x Puskás Award

◉ 1x Ballon d'Or



It's time for the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/ohdhujXjXG