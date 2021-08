24-а титла в кариерата на Марк Уилямс

🏆 CHAMPION | Mark Williams has defeated Gary Wilson 6-4 to win the https://t.co/zdWFAmyRUX #BritishOpen and take home the £100,000 top prize!



The victory is the 24th of his career and the 40th ranking crown won by a Welsh player



