Световният юношески шампион на 100 метра: Този медал е за майка ми

History in the making!



Letsile Tebogo 🇧🇼 wins Botswana's first ever #WorldAthleticsU20 sprint title – and only the country's second ever 🥇 medal in the history of these championships.



🥈 for South Africa's Benjamin Richardson 🇿🇦 and 🥉 goes to Cuba's Shainer Rengifo Montoya. pic.twitter.com/H9igVXBWII