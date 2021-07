Подкрепа от Формула 1 за Финикс Сънс преди петия мач от Финалите

#Decalspotting | Phoenix Suns decals are present on the McLaren #MCL35 around the cockpit area for the #BritishGP.



This was pitched by Jahm Najafi, vice-chairman of both @Suns and @McLarenF1, as a luck charm for the basketball team competing on Sunday.#F1 #NBA https://t.co/5EipjLiFHz pic.twitter.com/gQ0M4T7RCe