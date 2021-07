Бенитес ще печели доверието на феновете с успехи

Everton boss Rafael Benitez managed Liverpool from 2004 to 2010 and described #EFC as a "small club" in 2007.



Asked about making this remark, Benitez said: "It was a long time ago. You are fighting for your club and that is what I will do now. I will fight for Everton."



😝 pic.twitter.com/1h4y4dULG5