What a moment!



They might not have qualified for UEFA EURO 2020™ but Serbia have taken it on the virtual pitch in the #eEURO2021!🎮🏆



Commiserations to Poland who came short in the final 👏



Some of the finest #PES2021 players out there 🌍 Congrats again, Serbia! pic.twitter.com/TGqUth9KUy