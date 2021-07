Желко се завърна и Партизан веднага хвърли бомба на трансферния пазар

Kevin Punter averaged 14.3 PTS w/ Olimpia Milano in EuroLeague. He had 23 PTS in the F4 semifinal vs Barcelona.



One month later he chose to play in Eurocup & rejected the EL offers. Partizan announced that he signed a two-year contract. The reason is simple: #ObradovicEffect. pic.twitter.com/9R6JeM3RmC