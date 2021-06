Юлимар Рохас стана третата жена в историята над 15 м в тройния скок и над 7 м в скока на дължина

With 7.27m, Yulimar Rojas 🇻🇪 becomes the 3rd woman in history to jump + 15m in the TJ and + 7m in LJ, although with a non-legal wind of +2.7 🤯



Also, 6.88m (+1.4) NR & Oly Standard Q



▪️Inessa Kravets 🇺🇦

7.37m (NWI)

15.50m (+0.9)



▪️Tatyana Lebedeva 🇷🇺

7.33m (+0.4)

15.34m (-0.5) pic.twitter.com/nVd7HiXmpX