Янис и Милуоки отказаха да се предадат, а "мрежите" дадоха нова сериозна жертва

Nets offense before Kyrie Irving's injury in Game 4: 14-32 FGs (43.8%), 6-14 3pt FGs (42.9%), 4-4 FTs, 6TOs, 40 points in 18:08 minutes



Nets offense after his injury: 22-51 FGs (43.1%), 4-19 3pt FGs (21%), 10-14 FTs, 11 TOs, 56 points in 29:52 minutes