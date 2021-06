Дебют на полуфиналите на "Ролан Гарос" за Павлюченкова

Welcome to the Slam semifinals, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.



A decade after making her 1st Slam QF at 2011 Roland Garros, the 29yo Russian snaps her 0-6 record in Slam quarterfinals to edge Elena Rybakina 67 62 97 to make her 1st major semifinal.



Pavs' perserverance pays off. pic.twitter.com/LAQa0TkQAP