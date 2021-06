Барселона взе своето решение за Вайналдум

PSG offered Wijnaldum more than doubled salary and Gini accepted during the night.



Pochettino called him many times in the last 56 hours.



PSG now working on next steps - medicals in 🇳🇱 too.



